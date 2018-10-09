Digicel City Masters Cup day 3

(PRESS RELEASE) – The week long anticipation of Day #3 of the Digicel City Masters Cup…fueled by Mackeson, was now over.

250+players & spectators sojourned to the la Clery playing field in hopes of having heightened expectations met.

The freshly trimmed lawn grass marked with brilliant white lines was the stage set for the magical performances that were about to be put on.

The final round of the qualifiers kicked off with prophets & Kings taking on the Wild Card All-star team. The prophets needed to walk away with 3 points & 3 clear goals to have a chance at realizing their semi final DREAM and knocking out Gros Islet from the runnings. With that in mind team Gros Islet stacked the Wild Card team and ensured that the prophets would have no easy walk-in the park.

It was an intense high speed game with end to end , box to box, goal to goal action, both goal keepers being tested to the fullest. In the 18th minute it would be the composed Everton Regis to give WC All-stars the lead from the penalty spot. Before long it would be Lindy James of the Prophets to smash on in to equalize in the 20th minute. The scores remained level to half time.

6 Minutes into second half it would be Everton Regis stepping up to take the second PK for the WC team but this time goal keeper Sam Benjamin would pull off a majestic save to deny Everton the goal and keep the prophets hopes alive. The prophets would continue to mount several attacks but yielding no “net shaking” and on one occasion would be punished by a counter attack and tap in goal from Troy Serieux to give WC a 2-1 lead. A determined high spirited prophet team would again level the scores with a goal from Kenable Heliodore.

If football matches were determined by a panel of judges, then maybe Prophets & Kings would have walked away with the 3 points… but this is not the case, goals win matches and in the 55th minute Andrew “port police” Charles would score his 1st of the match. This would be his 2nd goal for the WC team & the tournament but interestingly he has not scored for his team VSADC as yet. Final score 3-2 in favour of WC Allstar resulting in the elimination of the Prophets & kings from the tournament.

Game#2 VSADC came in pursuit of their first tournament points while Behind The College Stars(BTC) had no intension of doing charity this day, BTC had no gifts to give, if VSADC wanted these 3 points they would have to work for it. Trevor Flecky Anderson kept the VSADC team centered and focused on their style & pattern of play.

The VSADC signature pass & possession style of play was evident to all onlookers and they seemed to control the game… Or did they? It was almost like BTC leader Trevor TC Cadet had done his homework & prepared his team for this and used VSADC style against them. The BTC boys were patient and absorbed the VSADC slow mounted attacks and at the appropriate time pin point accurate passes would launch a strike force forward and put the BTC attackers behind a high pressed VSADC defense. It would be Ryann Desir at the end of one of these precision passes to one touch the ball goalward, his shot bouncing off the post and hitting off the VSADC Goal Keeper – Lennie Popey Paul and painfully into the VSADC nets. 1-0 to BTC at ½ time and would remain that way till the end. Giving BTC 4 tournament points and them needing VSADC to beat Labowie so they may go into the semi’s.

Game#3 Labowie connexions with 3 points would come up against Flow Lancers FC with 4 tournament points. Either team walking away with this game’s 3points would be guaranteed a place in the semifinal. Flow Lancers FC enjoy 60% possession and numerous goal scoring chances but none of that meant much as time after time they failed to hit the nets.

The Laborie boys used their quick speedy down the flank attacks to get behind the LFC defense and the experienced “world’s best” Vilan Edward controlled and positioned his defensive unit like a conductor in an orchestra, and neutralizing the few laborie attempts at scoring. Aide Yarde searching for his 3rd goal after scoring 2 from their opening match against BTC would have no such luck today.

The Flow boys meant business and took care of business midway of the second half with a left foot strike by Nigel Springer from outside the 18 which was fortunately or unfortunately met by the Labowie Cnnx goalie’s 1st & only mistake of the tournament so. The ball would creep under his body to give the Flow-Lancers FC boys the 1 goal lead & possibly the “3 points”. The game got a little physical as both teams went into overdrive hunting for the back of the nets but neither would succeed. Final score 1-0 to Flow Lancers FC and a secured seat in the semifinal round.

Game#4 The big “Baht-Eye”… between Marchand VS Gros Islet. The only team to have qualified before the 3rd round came into the game with the intention of showing the La Clery community exactly why Marchand were in the #1 seat at this point. As a result of the Prophets & WC result earlier, this game would determine who would come 1st in group B and who would have the unfortunate fate of facing the formidable Flow Lancers FC who topped Group A. Gros Islet were first out of the gates with a goal from Roger Raskee Celestin which came at the end of a beautiful one–two combination play giving him a 1v1 opportunity with the goalie and Raskee made no mistake in hitting the nets.

One goal down, an unfamiliar territory for the Mighty Marchand they stepped up their speed of play, switched from slow possession build up to a more direct business-like approach, putting pressure on Myron Joseph, Bingee & the Gros Islet defense. This pattern would continue to the ½ time break and into way the 2nd half.. Taking the risk to equalize left Marchand vulnerable in the back and it would be Ian Thomas going down the left flank for Gros Islet and squeezing one past the Marchand custodian to make it 2-0.

For the first time of this tournament their loyal fans would see the Mighty Marchand stunned and pinned back to the corner against the ropes looking like the 10 count was inevitable. The Gros Islet team would have no mercy on this occasion, the knockout punch would follow swiftly as they beat the Marchand offside trap down the right wing and a well weighted cross would find the waiting right boot of Roger Raskee Celestin who would turn Marchand’s lights out. Raskee would score his 2nd for the day & 4th for the tournament making him the leading goal scorer to date.

Game#5 VSADC VS Labowie Connexions. Labowie needed only a draw to go forward to semifinal, VSADC needed a draw to register their first tournament point, but neither team were interested in settling. It was like a Blackheart Final, nothing being held back! Both teams quick to the ball, going at each other for pride, for bragging rights & for ALL of the 3 points. VSADC and their slow build up attacks dominated possession, created numerous scoring chances but failing to convert any of those to a lead.

It would be the boys from the south who would score first with some fancy footwork & great individual skill from David Joseph, turning & twisting 3 VSADC defenders and blasting one in the close pole. 1-0 to Labowie at the 17th minute. Would VSADC tuck their tail between their legs and run away? CERTAINLY NOT!!!

The tempo of the game immediately raised and VSADC searched for the shortest quickest route to the Labowie goal and a badly hit cross ball from the right flank would elude the goal keeper, who barely touched it, not putting enough force on that punch the ball would bounce off the cross bar and fall to the feet of Trevor The Barber Philip for the easy tap in goal & equalizer for VSADC. The score would remain 1-1 and both teams will have to settle for 1 point each. This result pushing Labowie Connexions to the semifinal ahead of BTC on goal difference.

Notes for the Semi Final;

– 14th October from 715am @ the Sab

– Semi#1. 730am Flow Lancers FC VS Marchand. Semi#2. Marchand VS Labowie Connexions

– In the event of tied games, we go straight into penalties (5) then sudden death. (Semis & Finals)

– No players can be loaned at this point. Your original registered team is the ONLY team you are allowed to play for.

– BTC & VSADC will Play a “NEXT BEST” champions match on Sunday the 21 Oct before the 3rd place match.

– Digicel Credit will be given during the half time shows to members of the public.

During the half time show spectators will kick a shot to win FREE Digicel credit, balls, t-shirts and other great prizes. The public can get a free upgrade to their old sims at the games. We encourage you to bring your family, friends & neighbours out to the games this & every Sunday.

Thanks to our sponsors; Digicel, PCD, Mackeson, Stag beer, Oasis, Carib beer, Flow-Trevor Daniel FDP, Blazing FM, Day2Day Soccer-USA, Recreational Center of St Lucia and special thanks goes to our teams, spectators and the media for making this tournament great… “Small boy! Who you calling ole?”