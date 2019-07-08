Don't Miss
Diesel price decreased, cylinder prices increased in latest fuel price adjustments

By Consumer Affairs Department
July 8, 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) — The public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline and kerosene remains unchanged.

The retail price of diesel, LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has changed. The price changes take effect from Monday July 08, 2019:

Gasoline remains unchanged at $3.07 per litre or $13.95 per gallon
Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.93 per litre or $8.76 per gallon
Diesel decreased from $3.04 to $2.87 per litre or $13.81 to $13.04 per gallon
20-pound cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $32.23 to $32.70 per cylinder
22-pound cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $35.73 to $36.25 per cylinder
100-pound cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $204.95 to $207.34 per cylinder

The public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, July 29, 2019.

