Diesel and cylinder prices decrease

By Department of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs
November 6, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of diesel, LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders have been changed.

The retail prices for gasoline and kerosene remain unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, November 6, 2017:

* Diesel – decreased from $12.60 to $12.59 per gallon
* 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) from $32.40 to $31.55 per cylinder
* 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) from $35.92 to $34.99 per cylinder
* 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) from $201.24 to $197.00 per cylinder
* GASOLINE – remains unchanged at $2.80 per litre or $12.75 per gallon
* Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre OR $6.39 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, November 27, 2017.

4 comments

  1. Anonymous
    November 6, 2017 at 7:11 PM

    Choops

  2. Anonymous
    November 6, 2017 at 5:16 PM

    wow wow wow we are on the road to prosperity

  3. Rikko
    November 6, 2017 at 3:40 PM

    Seriously one cent decrease... So after we no longer accept one and two cent pieces the price of diesel will not change then to the consumer... Are we tht dumb?

  4. choops
    November 6, 2017 at 1:56 PM

    come on you'll can do better for the people

