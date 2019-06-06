Did you know there is a waterfall in Dennery called Sault/Saut Falls?

Did you know there is a waterfall in Dennery called Sault/Saut Falls with a drop of approximately 55 feet?

It is also called the Dennery or Errard Falls. Growing up, in English we use to say – “We are going in the Soo, in creole we use to say Nou ka alé en Soo.

Since the advent of the internet, I have found out that “sault” translates to rapids or cataract. A cataract is a descent of water over a steep surface or a waterfall especially one of considerable size.

“Saut” is an older French version of word meaning to jump or to leap. Sault and saut are pronounced as Soo.

