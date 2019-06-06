Don't Miss
Compiled by Anselma Aimable
June 6, 2019

Did you know there is a waterfall in Dennery called Sault/Saut Falls with a drop of approximately 55 feet?

It is also called the Dennery or Errard Falls. Growing up, in English we use to say – “We are going in the Soo, in creole we use to say Nou ka alé en Soo.

Since the advent of the internet, I have found out that “sault” translates to rapids or cataract. A cataract is a descent of water over a steep surface or a waterfall especially one of considerable size.

“Saut” is an older French version of word meaning to jump or to leap. Sault and saut are pronounced as Soo.

This feature runs every Thursday. It is compiled by daughter of the soil Anselma Aimable, a former agricultural officer and former correspondent for Caribbean Net News, who has a deep interest in local culture and history.

