DID YOU KNOW: Slave ownership

Did you know the plantation owners kept slaves and considered them to be their property? In attempt to make the slaves lose their identity the plantation owner gave them whimsical names.
As part of the slave trade, slaves were also sold to other plantation owners, given as gifts and put up for auction.
Here are the names of some of the slave owners and the names they gave to the slaves:
Slave owner – Jean Phillipe Marcelin Devaux
Slave names – Mathurin Cafse-Cou (Reckless)
-Melie Bonne (Good)
-Placide Belle (Beautiful)
-Veronique Labeau (Lovely)
Slave owner – Susan Anselaine
Slave names – Jn Michel Lange Long (Tale Bearer)
-Sophie Lange Long (Tale Bearer)
Slave owner – R&P John McCall
Slave names – Henry Bienvenue (Welcome)
-Quasby Noble (Noble)
-Andrew Barker (Quarrelsome)
Slave owner – Frédéric Tharel
Slave names – Claire La Coquette (The Flirt)
– Eli Robuste (Strong)
Some slaves were given some very unusual names such as Louis Boudin (Greedy), Sabine Bananas (Bananas), Zalony Bullar (Homosexual), Tazie Cadeau (Gift), Ugenie Heureuse (Happy), Clarice La Belle (The beautiful) and Rosie Popotte (The doll.)
Did you know that Frédéric Tharel owned 71 slaves in La Caille, Dennery on his sugar-cane plantation, and one J. Aimable le Roi de St. Paul owned 14 slaves on his coffee plantation in Union, Soufriere?
Source: From Slavery to Freedom – Some Aspects of the Impact of Slavery on St. Lucia by Margot Thomas (2006).
This feature runs every Tuesday and Thursday. It is written by daughter of the soil Anselma Aimable, a former agricultural officer and former correspondent for Caribbean Net News, who has a deep interest in local culture and history. Send ideas and tips to doublea@candw.lc.
FOR THE BLACK PEOPLE THAT SAY THAT IT WAS LONG AGO LETS FORGET IT HOW CAN YOU FORGET SOMETHING THAT IS ALWAYS IN YOU FACE, PLUS WE ARE FROM A STRONG POWERFUL RACE OUR ANCESTORS WILL NOT LET US FORGET WE ARE THE MISSING LINK THAT NEEDS TO BE FOUND.
St.Lucian people worship the ground th white man walks on. White men still own land that they stole and the Original people of the Island work for them. It's very very sad and disappointing. They have already forgotten their history! I wish there was a way for them to Wake Up!
Slavery is affecting us up to today. It was a fact, and institutional racism still continue.
We must be like the Jewish people, "Never again." If we pretend it was just in the past and do not take steps to see it is not repeated, it will happen again. We must become wide awake.
sorry neo but you sure do have an inferiority complex you really do think that there is one black person who gives a rats ass on how any white person percieve their ethnicity what you have described is just a simple matter of personal choices stop the hate brother that was a long time ago time to let go
This gave me a wonderful idea. I will visit the St. Lucia phone directory Online to search for a couple of unique names such as La Coquette. Would like to know what it still out there.
Did you know that men have enslaved each other in every culture and race in the world? Even white on white long before and during the period of african slave trade? We have to rise out of this white hate mentality it's over.
You're misinformed.
Upto now the effects of slavery are strong in the minds of blacks. In their very DNA to be exact.
Almost all black women now either wear wigs or weave or straighten their hair. All because they consider their hair Ugly and not nice. In the slave master tongue. "Nappy Haired NIAGGGAHHHH..."
Almost all blackl men either cut their haior flat or bald, for the very same reasons as the women.. NAPPY HAIRED NIGGGAHHHH..
I am sure those who are guilty and the cap fits them will now come to scream at me that they do it for style, beauty or whatever lame excuse they come up with to justify the FACT that they simply have accepted the vile venom of the white man that they are ugly sub human creatures and that their hair needs to be covered or cut offff..
Simply put blacks are uncomfortable in their own skins and are embarassed and ashamed of themselves. PERIOD!
The white man: The scourge of the earth