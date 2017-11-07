DID YOU KNOW?

Did you know that Joseph Marcell is a Saint Lucian-born British actor?

He is best known for his role as Geoffrey the butler on the NBC sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, from September 1990 until it ended in May 1996.

Marcell was born on August 18, 1948 and migrated to the United Kingdom with his family at the age of nine. While in College, he studied theatre and science and then took classes in speech and dancing at the University of Sheffield in Yorkshire.

As a part of the Royal Shakespeare Company, he appeared in public presentations including Othello as well as in a Midsummer night’s dream. Marcell also played the role of black “Sherlock”, the well-known character of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and he has also appeared often on British television and in feature films.

He serves on the board of the Globe Theatre in London, where he featured in a nationwide production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. In July of 2017, Marcell began rehearsals as Titus Andronicus for the La Grande Shakespeare Company in La Grande, Oregon.

Marcell is dedicated to the theatre and is active in the Board of Directors of the old Globe Theater and the Tamba theater company. He regularly coordinates Shakespeare acting workshops in Los Angeles.

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org

This feature runs every Tuesday and Thursday. It is compiled by daughter of the soil Anselma Aimable, a former agricultural officer and former correspondent for Caribbean Net News, who has a deep interest in local culture and history. Send ideas and tips to [email protected]