DID YOU KNOW?

Did you know in 2004, Wangari Muta Maathia was the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize?

Maathia was a Kenyan environmental and political activist who founded the Green Belt Movement in 1977, an environmental non-governmental organization that focused on the planting of trees, environmental conservation, and women’s rights.

Wangari Maathai died on September 25, 2011 of complications arising from ovarian cancer while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Did you know Charles (Charlie) Adolphus Williams (MBE) was one of the first black footballers to play professional football after the Second World War? Later he became one of Britain’s first black famous comedian to experience mainstream success.

Charlie became famous from his appearances on Granada Television’s The Comedians and ATV’s The Golden Shot, delivering his catchphrase, “me old flower” in his broad Yorkshire accent.

He was born on December 23, 1927 in Royston, a small mining village near Barnsley, West Riding of Yorkshire. His father, also named Charles, had come to Britain in 1914 from Barbados.

He reached the pinnacle of his comedy career in the early 1970s. By the late 1970s and early 1980s, his brand of humor was becoming old-fashioned, and his career declined. He retired after a final tour in 1995 and he passed away on September 02, 2006.

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org

Source: Black History Firsts

