Did you know after the 1948 fire, Castries was rebuilt and about 1952 a park was established in front of the Government buildings?

In 1967 it was named Constitution Park in commemoration of St. Lucia’s attainment of Statehood. The Beautification Committee and Commercial Banks in Castries had undertaken the responsibility of maintaining the park.

Did you know according to the Castries Regional Scheme, the Vigie Beach and two hundred feet from high water mark was declared and “open space” and Beach Facilities was constructed there in 1972?

Did you know that some of our finest beaches had been seriously threatened with destruction by sand mining? The sand mining activity commenced during 1941/1945 when the United States Military and Naval contractors used tens of thousands of tons of sand in the construction of the World War II bases. That trend was continued and intensified by the construction of the Vigie Airport and later the re-construction of Castries after the 1948 fire.

Instead of reducing on the sand mining activity, it continued to increase to an all time high in 1969, and then Government took action to enforce the 1967 Beach Protection Act, thereby significantly reducing the quantity of sand mined from the beaches.

Source: Saint Lucia Historic Sites by Robert J. Devaux & Saint Lucia National Trust – 1975

Please note, enquiring minds need to know: Does sand mining continue on some of our secluded beaches and are the laws revised and being enforced? Is the beach being eroded because of construction of beach-front homes and hotels?

Did you know that the sea turtles depend on sandy beaches for nesting and that beach erosion can have a negative result on their reproduction action which will render them becoming extinct?

