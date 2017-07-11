DID YOU KNOW?

Did you know at 14 years, Earl Cenac represented St. Mary’s College at cricket and football in the 1962 Windward Islands inter-school series?

That same year he was one of the youngest players to gain selection on the National Cricket Team and he emerged as one of St. Lucia’s best opening batsman.

Cenac remained a regular member of the national team; he gained selection on the Windward Islands team in 1966 and kept his place for the next three years until he left for Canada to further his studies.

He captained the Shamrock cricket team from 1968-69 then he moved on to captain the national team for the 1969 regional series. It was during 1969 that Cenac featured in a record-breaking opening stand of 76 with Hollis Bristol, eclipsing that set by Reggie Clarke and Gerald Asgill some 25 years earlier.

Cenac maintained his outstanding cricket performances playing for his University of Ottawa League alongside another top St. Lucian cricketer, Clinton Calixte.

Cenac played a dominant role in Canadian cricket, scoring a number of centuries and gaining representation for Canada against an Australian ‘A’ team as an opening batsman and wicketkeeper in 1970.

Upon his return to St. Lucia in 1971, Cenac immediately regained selection on the national team, however, it was not until 1977 that he was able to work his way back on the Windward Islands team.

Though cricket was his first love, Cenac’s all-round ability as a sportsman saw him playing first division football as a forward for Wolves and then the more popular Shamrock.

In 1978, he retired from active participation in sports due to business commitments.

Source: Outstanding Sports Personalities of St. Lucia by Rupert J Branford – 2000

This feature runs every Tuesday and Thursday. It is compiled by daughter of the soil Anselma Aimable, a former agricultural officer and former correspondent for Caribbean Net News, who has a deep interest in local culture and history. Send ideas and tips to doublea@candw.lc.