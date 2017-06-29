Did you know coroners were first appointed for St. Lucia in 1840?

Did you know that trial by jury in criminal affairs was proclaimed in 1848?

Did you know in 1849, there was an insurrection of labourers in the 1st and 2nd districts and the Mutiny Act had to be read? Eight of the insurgents were shot and several estates were burnt.

Did you know coins that were known as “Cut Money” were withdrawn from circulation in St. Lucia in 1851?

Did you know in 1851 the first electoral body was established in St. Lucia called the Municipal Corporation of Castries and Mr. Henry Hegart Breen was elected mayor?

Did you know on April 13, 1853, a tax of five shillings per annum on dogs were imposed in the town of Castries?

Did you know in early 1939, St. Lucia suffered from a very heavy earthquake, and in July – August of that same year, there was a yellow fever epidemic that caused the death of thirteen people?

Did you know in 1841 colonial currency such as the old “Fonds”, “Mocos” and “Dogs” was abolished?

Did you know on December 27, 1877 a heavy rain-storm did serious damage in Castries?

Source: Outlines of St. Lucia’s History by Rev Fr. Charles Jesse, F.M.I., M.B.E. -1994

This feature runs every Tuesday and Thursday. It is compiled by daughter of the soil Anselma Aimable, a former agricultural officer and former correspondent for Caribbean Net News, who has a deep interest in local culture and history. Send ideas and tips to doublea@candw.lc.