Did you know in the 1940s when calypso shows began in St. Lucia at the old St. Lucia Workers Building in Conway, there were many followers who enjoyed the humor of the calypsonians?

The calypsonians during this early period included Lord Scrubb – more popularly known for his contribution to steel pan, Might Session and Mighty Bonnet.

Although Trinidad calypsoes dominated the Road March in St. Lucia, in 1955, a tune called “The Flying Cask” was the first local Road March which was extremely popular because of its lyrical content. The song dealt with the disappearance of a cask of rum from the government’s warehouse, for which nobody accepted responsibility.

Did you know in 1958 the calypso events were moved to the Victoria Park?

Did you know steelband and calypso shows were held jointly every night of the week preceding the steelband and calypso competitions?

Again there were Trinidad songs being played during the early 1960s, yet another local song “Tjoké Chat” was the Road March tune. It was during this period that the Castries Town Hall became the headquarters for calypso shows.

The Shows were managed by Vernon Warner and Rodinald Decoteau and the calypsonians included Jackson, Spie, Pelay, Terra and Zandolie. There was still an intense emphasis on Trinidad calypsoes being played on the road, however with more air-play for St. Lucian calypsoes, carnival lovers began looking forward to jumping to local tunes.

Calypsonians responded and began composing tunes specifically for the road – tunes which could also be played on pan and brass. And then revelers began looking forward for a St. Lucian road march tune.

Source: Lucian Kaiso Tribute to Carro – Folk Research Center – 1990

