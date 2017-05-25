Did you know by 1890, Castries had a fairly decent water supply, with Castries Water Works sending 250,000 gallons of clean water daily to standpipes around Castries, while keeping another one million gallons in a backup reservoir?

The system was financed with a loan from England at a cost of £24,000.

Meanwhile, men, women and children in the rest of the island spent the early hours of everyday toting containers of spring or river water on their heads for home use.

It was not until 1966 that the Compton Government established a Central Water Authority with the aim of bringing potable water to the entire island. The organization went through various changes, as its name, role and character changed: in 1984, it became the Water and sewage Authority (WASA) and in 1998 it was transformed to the Water and Sewage Company (WASCO).

The expansion of pipe-borne water around the island was not just a matter of convenience but also a public health concern. This led to the elimination of several water-borne diseases such as Schistosomiasis which afflicted and caused the death of several people up to the 1970s.

Source: A History of St. Lucia by Harmsen, Ellis & Devaux – 2012

Did you know since the closing of the Research and Control Department in 1981 one outbreak of schistosomiasis has been recorded? This outbreak occurred in 1987 and there were 107 cases. However, a malacological survey carried out in May 1992, found no infected snails.

Schistosomiasis is also known also known as bilharzia, snail fever, and Katayama fever.

Source: Biodiversity Country Study Report of St. Lucia by Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and

the Environment – 1998