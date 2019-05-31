DID YOU KNOW Dennery Knob, one of the most isolated coastlines of St. Lucia?

Did you know that Dennery Knob is one of the most deserted and isolated coastlines of St. Lucia?

It is located between Mamelles Point (Fond D’or) and Trou Cadet Point (Louvet).

Dennery Knob consists of rugged coastline of huge cliffs where sea birds of all descriptions nest. The hills are covered in a prickly secondary growth with several spectacular species of cacti and beautiful open plains of grass land.

Two species of snakes can be found in that area. Agoutis and iguanas can also be found there, one of the few areas, where they can still be found and safely be preserved in their natural environment. The agouti cannot survive if man encroaches in its natural habitat.

The entire area is slightly in excess of two square miles.

Source: Saint Lucia Historic Sites by Robert J. Devaux & Saint Lucia National Trust – 1975

