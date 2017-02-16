Did you know the Morne Fortuné lands extend from the Inniskilling Monument in the east to the Apostle’s Battery in the west, and from the road in the north to the military cemetery in the south?
It covers an area of over ten acres and within those ten acres are several military buildings, open spaces, forts, historical cemeteries etc.
Only four buildings of French origin remain on the Morne – the Powder Magazine and three of the Guard Cells. Many of the buildings built by the British during their occupation have disappeared or fallen into ruin for example, the Pavilion, residence of the Governor was destroyed in a hurricane of 1817. The remaining buildings on the Morne were built during the latter part of the 19th century.
The Morne is a very historic area, dating from about 1764 during one of the many French occupations when it was first planned as a “Citadel” by d’Estaing.
The area was developed as a military site in 1782, and with many modifications throughout the years up to 1905, was the scene of numerous battles. The most famous was Abercrombie’s victory over the French forces in 1796 when the Inniskilling Regiment captured Fort Charlotte on May, 24, 1796, securing Morne Fortuné and St. Lucia for the English.
Source: Saint Lucia Historic Sites by Robert J. Devaux & Saint Lucia National Trust – 1975
Photo Credit: Saint Lucia National Trust