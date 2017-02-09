BOSL
COURTS
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

Did you know?

Compiled by Anselma Aimable
February 9, 2017

benjamin-bannekerDid you know Benjamin Banneker who was born to freed slaves in 1731, became an astronomer, author, inventor, mathematician, and surveyor?

Banneker invented some of the most effective clocks of his time, planned out the city of Washington, D.C., and published six almanacs that each included political and social commentary, particularly advocating for the rights of slaves and free blacks.

Did you know Patricia Bath invented the laser surgical device?  Bath is a contemporary inventor and ophthalmologist from Harlem, New York. She is the first black female doctor to receive a medical patent. In 1986, she invented the Laserphaco Probe, which has revolutionized the treatment of cataracts.

Bath was born on November 4, 1942 in Harlem, Manhattan, and is the daughter of Rupert and Gladys Bath.  Her father, an immigrant from Trinidad, was a newspaper columnist, a merchant, seaman and the first black man to work for the New York City Subway as a motorman.

Source: http://www.cbcfinc.org

(2)(0)
Share9
Pin
Share
+11
Shares 10
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.