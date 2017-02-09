Did you know Benjamin Banneker who was born to freed slaves in 1731, became an astronomer, author, inventor, mathematician, and surveyor?
Banneker invented some of the most effective clocks of his time, planned out the city of Washington, D.C., and published six almanacs that each included political and social commentary, particularly advocating for the rights of slaves and free blacks.
Did you know Patricia Bath invented the laser surgical device? Bath is a contemporary inventor and ophthalmologist from Harlem, New York. She is the first black female doctor to receive a medical patent. In 1986, she invented the Laserphaco Probe, which has revolutionized the treatment of cataracts.
Bath was born on November 4, 1942 in Harlem, Manhattan, and is the daughter of Rupert and Gladys Bath. Her father, an immigrant from Trinidad, was a newspaper columnist, a merchant, seaman and the first black man to work for the New York City Subway as a motorman.
