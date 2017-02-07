BOSL
Did you know?

Compiled by Anselma Aimable
February 7, 2017

unnamed-6Did you know this striking plant with swollen succulent stem is known as the desert rose (Adenium obesum)?  The ‘obesum’ name refers to the large fat base of the plant.

Every part of these plants commands interest, from the dramatically swollen stems on older plants to the bright flowers to the tight clusters of narrow, green leaves.

Adenium belongs to the genera Apocynaceae, which is native to Africa, the Middle East, and Madagascar.  The desert rose (Adenium obesum) is the only Adenium found in wide cultivation, although it has been hybridized extensively to obtain different flower colors, including white, orange, striped and the traditional red.

Beware, the sap of the desert rose is poisonous and should never come into contact with children or pets. If you get sap on yourself while handling the plant, wash your hands immediately.

Source: http://houseplants.about.com

Photo Credit: A. Aimable

