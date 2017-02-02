Did you know the plant in the photo is a flowering cordyline plant and they come in many colors and combination of colors?
These colors include shades of reds, greens, purples, pinks, oranges, creams, whites and yellows. Cordyline originates from southeast Asia and western Pacific Ocean areas.
Cordyline is also known as ti plant, ti and Hawaiian good-luck-plant and it produces small whitish or pink colored flowers in the natural habitat, but it is very unlikely to bloom indoors.
The Ti is known to be very toxic to dogs and cats.
This feature runs every Tuesday and Thursday. It is compiled by daughter of the soil Anselma Aimable, a former agricultural officer and former correspondent for Caribbean Net News, who has a deep interest in local culture and history. Send ideas and tips to doublea@candw.lc.
The red, purple and pink is used by surveyors for marking land boundaries
Leslie Charles you are correct. I expected a surveyor like you to add that part..