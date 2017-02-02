BOSL
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

DID YOU KNOW?

February 2, 2017
Photo credit: A. Aimable

Photo credit: A. Aimable

Did you know the plant in the photo is a flowering cordyline plant and they come in many colors and combination of colors?

These colors include shades of reds, greens, purples, pinks, oranges, creams, whites and yellows. Cordyline originates from southeast Asia and western Pacific Ocean areas.

Cordyline is also known as ti plant, ti and Hawaiian good-luck-plant and it produces small whitish or pink colored flowers in the natural habitat, but it is very unlikely to bloom indoors.

The Ti is known to be very toxic to dogs and cats.

Sources: http://www.cordyline.org and http://www.houseplantsexpert.com

This feature runs every Tuesday and Thursday. It is compiled by daughter of the soil Anselma Aimable, a former agricultural officer and former correspondent for Caribbean Net News, who has a deep interest in local culture and history. Send ideas and tips to doublea@candw.lc. 

(1)(0)
Share
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 0
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

2 comments

  1. Leslie Charles
    February 2, 2017 at 2:19 PM

    The red, purple and pink is used by surveyors for marking land boundaries

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.