Diagnosed with the coronavirus, 32-year-old L.A. woman dies next day

(LA TIMES) – A 32-year old Los Angeles woman has been identified as the fourth Salvadoran immigrant to die in the U.S. after being infected by the coronavirus, according to that country’s consulate.

In a report by the local Telemundo station, her family said Jéssica Beatriz Cortez immigrated to the U.S. three years ago. Her brother said that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 one day last week and died the next.

“She began by complaining about body aches, that she felt a heaviness and fatigue,” said Cesar Cortez in an interview with the television station.

He said his sister showed up to work on March 23, but shortly after began to feel symptoms that included body pain and chills.

Cortez said the family was surprised by how quickly she went from feeling ill to dying. She was hospitalized on Friday, he said, and died the very next day.

“This all happened in less than a week,” Cortez said. “I got a call that she was in very grave condition… I left what I was doing and went to the hospital and when I got there, she had already passed away.”

He said the worst part was knowing that no one could be with his sister as her life slipped away.

“That’s the hardest part,” Cortez said. “That she died alone.”

He said he did not think the family would even be able to witness his sister’s cremation.

Consular officials told the Los Angeles Times that along with Jéssica Beatriz Cortez, three other Salvadoran immigrants have died in New York.