Don't Miss

Dexta Daps released from police custody

By Jamaica Observer
April 30, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Advertisement

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Popular Dancehall entertainer Dexta Daps was released from police custody this morning, a police source has confirmed.

Dexta Daps, whose given name is Louis Grandison, had been detained at the Hunt’s Bay Police Station since April 8.

According to the police, Dexta Daps and several other people were brought in for questioning with regard to gang-related activities in the St Andrew South Police Division.

The Seaview Gardens-based artiste is known for songs including Shabba Madda Pot, 7Eleven, and Chinese Jordan.

More information later.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Entertainment

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.