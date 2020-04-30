Dexta Daps released from police custody

Share This On:
(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Popular Dancehall entertainer Dexta Daps was released from police custody this morning, a police source has confirmed.
Dexta Daps, whose given name is Louis Grandison, had been detained at the Hunt’s Bay Police Station since April 8.
According to the police, Dexta Daps and several other people were brought in for questioning with regard to gang-related activities in the St Andrew South Police Division.
The Seaview Gardens-based artiste is known for songs including Shabba Madda Pot, 7Eleven, and Chinese Jordan.
