Development of women’s cricket and national pride inspire Windies women Tremayne Smartt and Afy Fletcher

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The West Indies is geographically and culturally one of the most unique and diversified regions in the world. We have a mixture of races, religions and beliefs that is evident in our foods, music and our cricket.

While being a single team in cricket, our players come from across the various territories in the Caribbean. The men have long had the spotlight but our WINDIES women have shown that they too have a right to be acknowledged.

Having won the ICC Women’s World T20 title in 2016, the WINDIES women are as unique and inspirational as the territories they come from.

Often considered the least talkative person on the team, Tremayne Smartt who hails from Guyana, sees herself being involved in cricket for a long time after her playing days are over, as a coach. Smartt suggests that more developmental programmes be implemented, to ensure the pool of women cricketers deepens for the progress of the women’s game in the region.

Another player on the team who is as unique as the island she is from, is Afy Fletcher. The diminutive leg-spinner from Grenada, is the only “leggy” on the team. Women leg-spinners in the Caribbean are fewer than the men but to Afy, bringing notoriety to the spice-isle of Grenada gives her a different sense of accomplishment and pride.