Destruction of building in Castries a tragedy says Saint Lucia National Trust

Share This On:

(SNO) — The destruction by fire and subsequent collapse of a derelict building in Castries last week is being described as a tragedy since it is said to be a historical house.

Vice Chairman of the Saint Lucia National Trust, Sean Compton, told Hot7 news that the house was on a list of structures for preservation.

He said as an architect and a vice chairman of the Saint Lucia National Trust, the matter is unfortunate since such buildings are part of the island’s heritage, story and history.

He stated that they create a uniqueness to Saint Lucia’s towns.

“In Soufriere for instance, beautiful town, they used to be used as backdrops for movies because of its authenticity and charm,” Compton noted. “We’ve lost a lot of that when they tore down the old library and replaced it with what they replaced it with.”

He pointed out that Saint Lucia is losing its sense of charm and heritage, while other countries take pride in preserving their buildings.

However, Compton did point out that preserving the buildings is not an easy task.

“Most of these buildings are in private hands and so it is not necessarily down to the authorities to force people in certain directions, but if you have guidelines for development and preservation of such buildings, if anything is going to be done with those sites, then those building will be utilized, preserved, upgraded.”

The blaze, which gutted the building, also destroyed several business places and a preschool in the vicinity.