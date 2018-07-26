Destra to marry in Antigua and Barbuda

(ANTIGUA NEWSROOM) – Trinidian Soca star Destra Garcia will tie the knot in Antigua & Barbuda, the government here has announced.

The “Marry this wine” singer announced her engagement in November 2017 but few details of the wedding have been released.

In a brief statement following Cabinet today, the government said Destra is to be married in Antigua in mid-December 2018.

“Many guests from all over the hemisphere will journey to Antigua in order to participate in the nuptials,” the Cabinet statement said.

“The ceremony will be streamed live, and her visit to the many sights in Antigua will also be seen by millions around the world,” it added.

According to media reports, the Queen of BaccanalDestra will marry longtime time partner and manager Brian Morris.

Destra has often spoken of her fondness for Antigua and Barbuda having performed here on a number of occasions.

Earlier this week she was pictured at dinner with Culture Minister Daryll Matthew.