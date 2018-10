Desrameaux road unstable, motorists urged to be careful (+video and photos)

(SNO) — Motorists are urged to proceed with caution when travelling in Desrameaux, Monchy as the road near the Spring Water depot has become unstable due to a partial collapse of the hillside on Friday (Oct. 19), according to reports.

Based on photos and video obtained by St. Lucia News Online, one section of the road is closed to vehicular traffic. Below are photos and a video of the situation.