Desilting of Castries River from August 11-12, 2018

By Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy
August 10, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public of the closure of Brazil Street and Hospital Road from the intersection with Bridge Street to the intersection with Manoel Street on Sunday 12th August, 2018 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the desilting of the Castries River from Ferrands Food Products Ltd. to the Castries/ Vieux- Fort Bus Stand.

All commuters are asked to be guided by road signs which will be placed for their information and guidance. Traffic will be diverted to alternate routes.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconvenience.

