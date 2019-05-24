Desilting of Castries River begins this weekend

(PRESS RELEASE) – Ahead of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season, government is being proactive with state preparation, to help safeguard life and property of residents.

As such, the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the general public of schedule desilting of the Castries River from the Entrepot Bridge in Marchand to Ferrands Dairy Bridge, Castries.

The desilting works are schedule for May 25-26, between the hours of 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pedestrians and motorists are encouraged to be vigilant and guided by the road signs and cones placed for public safety.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconveniences which may be caused as a result of the scheduled desilting works.

