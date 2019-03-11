Des Barras win in Babonneau cricket

Share This On:

(SNO) — One match was played in the Hon. Ezechiel Joseph National Lotteries Authority Babonneau Super 40 Competition on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Des Barras Playing Field.

Des Barras defeated Fond Assau by 52 runs.

In a match reduced to 20 overs, Des Barras batting first scored 160 for 8 in their allotted overs. The top scorer for Des Barras was Isaiah Wilfred who scored 46 (3 fours and 4 sixes). Other useful scores for Des Barras came from Kissinger Anthony with 31 and Dominique Auguste with 27.

Bowling for Fond Assau, Phillip Ishmael with 3 for 19 in 3 overs and Tyrell Chicot with 3 for 23 in 4 overs were the pick of the bowlers.

At their turn to bat, Fond Assau finished on 108 for 9 in their allotted overs. Dexter Solomon with 39 (5 sixes and 1 four) was the main contributor with the bat for Fond Assau.

Bowling for Des Barras: Zayee Antoine bagged 2 for 10 in 4 overs, and Marvin Volney 2 for 20 in 3 overs.

Result: Victory for Des Barras by 52 runs over Fond Assau.

The other match in the competition between Cacao and Hilltop at Balata was canceled because of a wet pitch.