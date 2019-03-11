Don't Miss
Happy Independence to all Saint Lucians at home and abroad! – From the management of St. Lucia News Online

Des Barras win in Babonneau cricket

By SNO Staff
March 11, 2019

 Share This On:

Share2
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(SNO) — One match was played in the Hon. Ezechiel Joseph National Lotteries Authority Babonneau Super 40 Competition on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Des Barras Playing Field.

Des Barras defeated Fond Assau by 52 runs.

In a match reduced to 20 overs, Des Barras batting first scored 160 for 8 in their allotted overs. The top scorer for Des Barras was Isaiah Wilfred who scored 46 (3 fours and 4 sixes). Other useful scores for Des Barras came from Kissinger Anthony with 31 and Dominique Auguste with 27.

Bowling for Fond Assau, Phillip Ishmael with 3 for 19 in 3 overs and Tyrell Chicot with 3 for 23 in 4 overs were the pick of the bowlers.

At their turn to bat, Fond Assau finished on 108 for 9 in their allotted overs. Dexter Solomon with 39 (5 sixes and 1 four) was the main contributor with the bat for Fond Assau.

Bowling for Des Barras: Zayee Antoine bagged 2 for 10 in 4 overs, and Marvin Volney 2 for 20 in 3 overs.

Result: Victory for Des Barras by 52 runs over Fond Assau.

The other match in the competition between Cacao and Hilltop at Balata was canceled because of a wet pitch.

(0)(0)
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.