Des Barras Combined School celebrate Christmas with OECS Commission staff (video)

By OECS Communication Unit
December 22, 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) — Students from the Des Barras Combined School have received an early Christmas treat at the Commission’s annual gift giving celebration.

The children were presented with their gifts from staff members before singing Christmas carols and partaking in a dancing competition and other fun activities.

OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules said the Commission’s annual gift drive was eagerly supported by staff, friends and families keen to not only spread the Christmas message and cheer but to affirm and support the students in their studies.

The end of the day saw lots of smiles in the true Christmas spirit!

On behalf of everyone at the OECS Commission we wish you the very best for Christmas and the New Year.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

