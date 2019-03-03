Des Barras Combined School adopted by OECS

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 17 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The teachers and students of the Des Barras Combined School in Babonneau, Saint Lucia, now have an Apple iMac computer that will serve as a teaching aid during classes, and support the students in ICT development.

The computer was donated by former Commissioner to the OECS for Martinique, Ms. Murielle Lesales.

A delegation from the OECS Commission visited the school on Tuesday, Feb. 12 to officially hand over the iMac to an excited auditorium of students.

Staff of the OECS Commission’s Information Technology Unit also volunteered to set up the device and review its functionality with the teachers.

This latest donation reaffirms the Commission’s dedication to support the students in their studies.

The Des Barras School, the Organisation’s adopted school, was selected because of its remote location and the recommendations from staff members of the Commission to support this community.