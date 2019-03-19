Des Barras, Babonneau U19 win again in Babonneau cricket

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) — It was a nail-biting affair as two matches were played in the Hon. Ezechiel Joseph National Lotteries Authority Babonneau Super 40 Competition on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

At the Des Barras Playing Field, Des Barras defeated Garrand by one wicket. Batting first Garrand scored 201 all out. Main contributors with the bat for Garrand were Linus “Activity” Altenor with an aggressive 65 (7 fours and 4 sixes) and Tarrick Edward, 41 (four fours and one six).

Bowling for Des Barras, Seckandah Gustave bagged 2 for 33 in 6 overs; Mckale Nelson, 2 for 36 in 6 overs and Alloysious Sydney, 2 for 24 in 3 overs.

Des Barras held their nerve at the end to score 203 for 9 to win by one wicket thanks mainly to 39 from Dominic Auguste, 28 from Alex Joseph and 24 from Nehemiah Wilfred.

In the other match played at the Balata Playing Field, Babonneau U-19 defeated Cacao by 2 runs in a mouth-watering encounter.

Babonneau U-19 batting first scored 213 all out. Leading the charge with the bat for Babonneau U-19 were Craig Elizee, 44, and Tyler Sookwa, 26. Cacao did not help their cause in the field contributing 51 extras to the Babonneau U-19 total.

Bowling for Cacao Jervaugh Charles was very impressive with 6 for 37 in 8 overs. He was well supported by Bolton Sayers with 2 for 28 in 5 overs.

Cacao made heavy weather of the victory target, managing 211 for 7 in their allotted 40 overs. Bolton Sayers with 67 not out (11 fours) led the batting for Cacao. Other useful contributions with the bat for Cacao came from Vernillius Gabriel, 25, Kendrick Williams, 20, and Kimron Charles, 20.

Bowling for Babonneau U-19, Benroy Pappin with 2 for 35 in 6 overs and Craig Elizee with 2 for 20 in 3 overs were the pick of the bowlers.

Des Barras, with their victory, have secured one of the semifinals spot in Group A. Babonneau U-19 will finish as Group B winners.