Tropical Depression 7 is close to strengthening into Tropical Storm.

At 5 a.m. today, the system had sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. It is expected to strengthen and have winds greater than 39 mph in the next 24 hours.

It will be named Tropical Storm Gonzalo.

The system is moving to the west-northwest at 8 mph, and its movement may take it close to Tobago by the weekend.

— (Trinidad Express)