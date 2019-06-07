Department of Public Service unveils activities in celebration of Public Service Week

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Over the years, the Department of the Public Service has ensured that Public Service Day observed annually on June 23, remains a staple on its events calendar.

The observance compliments other initiatives and programmes by the Department to recognize and reward the hard work and dedication of public officers. The Department of the Public Service on Wednesday June 05, 2019, unveiled activities in observance of Public Service Week –June 17th to June 23rd.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Department of the Public Service, Sheila Imbert, said the this year’s theme, “Transforming our Public Service: Building Excellence and Promoting Good Governance -Our Journey, Our Future”, underscores the renewed thrust by the public service, to provide the right environment where public officers can continue to thrive and be the custodians and promoters of efficiency and professionalism.

“The fact that the Department of the Public Service has extended the observance of Public Service Day to an entire week, speaks volume to the importance that we place on the well-being and overall development of our staff. Among the slew of activities planned for Public Service Week, of note, is the Departmental Staff Appreciation and Recognition Day slated for Tuesday, June 18th. We are saying to our public officers that your contributions have not gone un-noticed. We are saying to you that we care; we hear you; we understand your concerns and the sacrifices that you make, even at times with limited/scarce resources,” Imbert added.

A panel discussion, a job shadowing day for upper form secondary school students, a job swap among public officers and an ecumenical service are among several activities planned for Public Service Week 2019. “Every year, the ecumenical service plays an integral role in the commemoration of Public Service Day. It is intended to bring public servants together to pray, praise and give thanks as we as a nation transform our public service by building excellence and promoting good governance. The ecumenical service is scheduled for Wednesday June 18th, from 9:30am at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, “said Chantal Wilson-Lawrence, Chairperson of the Public Service Day Planning Committee.

Public Service Week 2019, will culminate with a health fair, in collaboration with several health institutions on June 21st at the Castries Waterfront, offering on-site consultations and other health services to public officers and the general public.

