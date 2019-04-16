Don't Miss
Department of Labour summons Secure St. Lucia and NWU to conciliatory meeting

By NWU
April 16, 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) — Acting Labour Commissioner Miss Cornelia Jn. Baptiste has summoned the management of Secure St. Lucia Ltd. and the National Workers Union (NWU) to a conciliatory meeting at the Department of Labour on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss a 14-day ultimatum letter from the NWU.

The union’s letter is demanding that the company engages the NWU to discuss long outstanding industrial relations matters between the company and the Union.

This intervention by the acting labour commissioner is timely and could help the parties resolve matters relating to overtime compensation and negotiations.

