Department of Infrastructure pleased with the success of Forestierre Road Project

(PRESS RELEASE) – The New Forestieere Road is now officially open, after the project was completed on time and with no cost over-runs.

This project upgraded approximately 3.27km of road and also included construction and repair of drainage, culverts, residence access and road markings.

The Department of Infrastructure was pleased to Supervise the successful completion of the Forestierre Road Reconstruction Project.It is the first to be financed by the Fuel Tax administered by the Government of Saint Lucia.

The Forestierre Road project was delivered by Skelly Construction Services Limited who engaged scores of skilled workers and sub-contractors to get the job done.The successful completion symbolizes that Saint Lucia workers can execute big projects in accordance with global standard.

The project was initiated by the Parliamentary Representative for Castries South-East Hon. Guy Joseph and was the aimed at making the commute more motorable for all road users.

It is the latest in Saint Lucia’s fast growing stock of world infrastructure class assets.

The Forestierre Road Reconstruction Project was officially opened an handed over to the community on Sunday March 1, 2020.

