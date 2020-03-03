Department of Home Affairs raises awareness that Labour exploitation is a form of human trafficking

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – In keeping with its mandate to increase public awareness the Department of Home Affairs and National Security and the Task Force for the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons will release a skit on social media that will underline the message that it is illegal in Saint Lucia, to exploit any one including for the benefit or the financial gain of another party or individual.

Assistant Focal Point on Trafficking In Persons within Home Affairs Claudia Monlouis says the latest public message will be well circulated on social media platforms.

“We have collaborated with one of our up and coming creatives Mr. Noah Caesar. He has a good connection with young persons via his social media outreach and so we found him to be the ideal person to work with. We are asking everyone to pay attention to the messages on Trafficking In Persons. We would also like the public to know of the 847 hotline to report any suspicious activity as it relates to human trafficking. This is a 24 hour hotline.”

Noah Caesar, popularly known as Noah Seas says he is pleased to be associated with this initiative.

“Thanks to the Department of Home Affairs and National Security I was offered the opportunity to create skit concerning human trafficking, because human trafficking is prevalent and it is happening right now even in St. Lucia. Even in our

small and beautiful island St. Lucia. It’s basically modern slavery so I am happy and elated that is going to raise awareness concerning human trafficking. I created a skit with that theme. I created a skit around that topic.”

Caesar called on the public to become interested in learning more about human trafficking.

“It’s going to be released soon and all I ask of you my fellow Lucians that I love so much is that you share it as much as you can, like and share, please and thanks and yes let’s all raise awareness .If you know anyone who is in a situation that has to do with human trafficking you could always call.”

This latest prevention of human trafficking skit will also be featured on the website https://www.antitraffickingslu.org/ and so persons who are active on social media are asked to visit the various social media platforms on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Human Trafficking is defined as the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of persons by means of threats, force or other forms of coercion, abduction, fraud and deception or the abuse of power to achieve control over another person for the purpose of exploitation.

