Department of Health prepares for coronavirus

By Ministry of Health
January 29, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – In response to the World Health Organisation declaration of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, the Department of Health & Wellness has activated its Coronavirus response plan.

As the Department of Health & Wellness continues to monitor the international situation of the coronavirus, officials within the ministry are working closely with stakeholders to ensure preparedness and response to the threat of the coronavirus.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George spoke on the measures in place to ensure monitoring and coordinated response to a possible threat of the coronavirus.

“In terms of surveillance, active surveillance at our health risk areas, which the ports are very important links for that, both our air and sea ports. So this is one part of the preparation that we have in place. The other area that we are strengthening is our health care facilities in ensuring preparation at that level and that includes the identification of a quarantine, a treatment area at the necessary facility and it also include the training of all of our health care workers to ensure that any patient coming in, that they are able to detect and ask the necessary questions such as travel history and to be able to manage in a safe manner, the management of such a patient and to reduce the impact on other persons.”

Dr. Belmar-George also spoke on the efforts to undertake sensitization sessions with the St. Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority SLASPA as to enhance and manage the possibility of the coronavirus at the ports.

“Senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, we are meeting with the senior team at the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority in our discussion on the enhancement of the port health services. This is a very important part of our plan to strengthen our capacity to manage the coronavirus. So today we were able to present on the disease and its development so far on the international scene and also update them on the present plans of the Ministry of Health and discuss the different recommendations that we have for the ports to facilitate the prevention and early detection of cases that may come into our port.”

The Chief Medical Officer also reiterated that Saint Lucia has not registered any cases of the coronavirus.

