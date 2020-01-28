Department of Health and Wellness to commence CELLMA at health care facilities

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – As part of its Health Reform Agenda, the Department of Health & Wellness wishes to inform the general public of the official implementation of the Computerized Health Information System which goes by the name “CELLMA” at the Owen King European Union (OKEU) Hospital, the Turning Point Rehabilitation Centre and the National Mental Wellness Centre commencing Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Cellma is a modular software which supports the philosophy of “one patient, one record,” and is a precursor to the establishment of the National Health Information program. It is a one-stop digital solution that benefits everyone in the healthcare space including patients, healthcare professionals, technical experts and decision makers alike.

All patients assessing the services at the Millennium Heights Medical Complex which includes the Owen King European Union (OKEU) Hospital, the Turning Point Rehabilitation Centre and the National Mental Wellness Centre are asked to walk with a valid form of identification. The identification card will be used to ensure that the patients’ correct names and addresses are entered in the system.

CELLMA will be introduced for all the services at these institutions and will including the following clinics:

• Physiotherapy – Owen King European Union (OKEU) Hospital

• Dialysis – Owen King European Union (OKEU) Hospital

• Outpatient clinics at Owen King European Union (OKEU) Hospital and National Mental Wellness Centre

• Pharmacy – Owen King European Union Hospital and National Mental Wellness Centre

• Rehabilitation and Counseling Services – turning Point Rehabilitation Centre

The Department of Health & Wellness is seeking the cooperation and support from the general public as they roll out CELLMA which will assist tremendously in improving efficiency at the various health facilities.

