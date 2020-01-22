Department of Health and Wellness prepares for new strain of coronavirus

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Health and Wellness continues to monitor the alerts issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) in relation to a new strain of coronavirus discovered in central China.
The virus has been linked to respiratory tract infections in China and according to WHO, current evidence suggests that person-to-person transmission is limited.
As of Wednesday, January 21, 2020, it has spread to at least four other countries, including the United States of America. Due to the novelty of this virus, the World Health Organization and other international partners continue to investigate and provide guidance to the international community.
The Department of Health and Wellness also maintains communication with our regional partners and will continue to provide the public with information as it becomes available.
In the interim, the public is asked to continue practicing the standard recommendations to prevent the spread of infection. These include:
– regular hand washing with soap and water or alcohol based hand sanitizer where soap and water is not available.
– cover mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.
– avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.
– seek medical attention and share your travel history with your health care provider if you have symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel.
For more information, please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit at 468-5099/ 468-5325 respectively.
Headline News
- Meeting with US Secretary of State: Saint Lucia and US continue to strengthen ties January 23, 2020 9:00 AM
- St Lucia captures numerous accolades at 27th Annual World Travel Awards January 22, 2020 11:25 AM
- Young Saint Lucian chef featured at restaurant in Taiwan January 22, 2020 8:28 AM
- Saint Lucia benefits from support to National Utilities Regulatory Commission January 21, 2020 3:52 PM
- Internal fault triggers system shut down January 21, 2020 11:23 AM
- Keymanie shines as repeat junior golf champ January 21, 2020 11:14 AM
- Prime Minister meets with Caribbean Development Bank January 20, 2020 2:41 PM
- Saint Lucia ends 40th year of Independence with over 400k stay-over arrivals January 20, 2020 11:51 AM
- Micoud South drainage contracts signed to alleviate flooding January 20, 2020 9:14 AM