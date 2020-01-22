Department of Health and Wellness prepares for new strain of coronavirus

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Health and Wellness continues to monitor the alerts issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) in relation to a new strain of coronavirus discovered in central China.

The virus has been linked to respiratory tract infections in China and according to WHO, current evidence suggests that person-to-person transmission is limited.

As of Wednesday, January 21, 2020, it has spread to at least four other countries, including the United States of America. Due to the novelty of this virus, the World Health Organization and other international partners continue to investigate and provide guidance to the international community.

The Department of Health and Wellness also maintains communication with our regional partners and will continue to provide the public with information as it becomes available.

In the interim, the public is asked to continue practicing the standard recommendations to prevent the spread of infection. These include:

– regular hand washing with soap and water or alcohol based hand sanitizer where soap and water is not available.

– cover mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.

– avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

– seek medical attention and share your travel history with your health care provider if you have symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel.

For more information, please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit at 468-5099/ 468-5325 respectively.

