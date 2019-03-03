Department of Education partners with Daren Sammy Foundation

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — As part of this year’s 40th Independence celebration, the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations partnered with the Daren Sammy Foundation to host an essay competition among primary and secondary school students.

The competition provides students with the opportunity to reflect on this year’s Independence theme “All In: Our Journey, Our Future,” and consider the contributions which young people can make toward the country’s development.

The competition requires students to prepare a speech which would inspire other young people to become active citizens in the development of Saint Lucia; and which would help them to understand that one person can have a positive impact. This initiative will also provide participants with the opportunity to critically examine some of the challenges the country faces, and perhaps recommend suitable solutions.

The Daren Sammy Foundation has donated four laptops which will be used as prizes for the winners. The entries will be judged by a carefully selected panel of educators. Two winners each will be selected from both the primary and secondary schools.

The deadline for submission is Friday, March 15. Entries can be submitted to the Office of the Chief Education Officer.

The Daren Sammy Foundation and the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations would like to wish everyone a Happy 40th Independence anniversary. Let us all continue to do our part to contribute to the continued development of our country, Saint Lucia.