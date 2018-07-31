Department of Culture wishes to convey condolences to the family of former chairman of Micoud South Constituency Council

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Culture and Local Government is saddened by the news of the passing of Mr. Arsene James who served as chairman of the Micoud South Constituency Council for the past two years.

During that period Mr. James provided sound but authoritative leadership and dedicated his life to the continued development of his beloved constituency.

His calm and unassuming nature belied a fierce determination to serve as well as a love of country that is a model for all citizens of Saint Lucia.

The Department expresses sincere condolences to his family and reaffirms that our thoughts and prayers remains with them during this difficult time.