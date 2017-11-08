Dentist who fatally ran over husband after learning about his affair granted parole

(DAILY NEWS) – A Houston dentist who fatally ran over her husband after she learned he was having an affair will be released from prison.

Clara Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2002 murder of her husband, 44-year-old David Harris.

Officials announced on Monday that she was granted parole after serving 15 years, according to the Houston Chronicle. Her release date has not yet been revealed.

“It’s about time,” Harris’ former attorney and now friend Emily Detoto told the outlet. “It’s been long enough.”

The murder, which captured the nation’s attention and inspired the film “Suburban Madness,” was caught on video by a private investigator Harris hired to follow her husband after she suspected he was cheating with one of his former employees.

At the time, the couple were both successful dentists with a string of offices in the Houston area.

In July 2002, the mother of two contacted Blue Moon Investigations for help catching her husband with his mistress.

The husband was tracked to a Nassau Bay hotel. As the private investigator videotaped, Harris confronted her husband and the woman, ABC News reports.

Harris was seen in the video running over her spouse three times with her Mercedes-Benz as her husband’s teenage daughter from a previous marriage watched from the front seat in horror. The girl later testified against her stepmother and Harris was convicted of first-degree murder. She has been serving her time at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville.

“I’m happy she’s being paroled out of jail,” her criminal attorney George Parnham told ABC News. “I hope for the sake of Clara and her family, her children, that she leads a successful life.”