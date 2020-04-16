Dental surgeon Dr. Steve P. Sinson found dead at Gros Islet home

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — Well-known dental surgeon Dr. Steve P. Sinson was found dead at his home in Gros Islet yesterday (Wednesday, April 15), journalist Marius Modeste reported Thursday morning.
The cause of death is unknown at this point, Modeste said in a Facebook post where he broke the news.
“From now on the debates on politics, religion, and COVID-19 which was the last topic, will be at a standstill at our favourite watering hole, City Gate Bar,” Modeste wrote.
“Until someone comes to replace you, which I don’t think is possible, for we know you were one of a kind, not even Zepherin Francis or Earl Lewis and Janice Willis, backed up by Adolphus C Small and your trusted Aid Wawdda, could stop you especially when you were well spirited. Until that day comes, farewell my one-time brother, ” Modeste added.
More details later.
Accident/Tragedy
