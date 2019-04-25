Don't Miss
Dental patient dies after getting too much anesthesia too quickly

By WFLA
April 25, 2019

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) – Maureen and Gary Myers of Odessa are waiting – and have been for more than four years now.

In September 2014, their 39-year-old son Tommy went in for a cleaning at Grand Dentistry in New Port Richey.

Tommy, a special needs patient with Down Syndrome, was sedated by Dr. Veronica Thompson.

Records show that, within minutes, Tommy turned blue and suffered cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a hospital, placed on life support and died two days later.

An investigator hired by the Florida Department of Health found that Dr. Thompson overmedicated Tommy, resulting in respiratory depression and cardiac arrest.

Four and a half years later, the Florida Department of Health still has not doled out any discipline. Dr. Thompson is still a practicing dentist.

Meanwhile, Tommy’s parents are still waiting.

