Dennery water project set to launch

GIS – The Government of Saint Lucia will, this week, host the project launch for the Dennery Water Supply Redevelopment Project.
The project aims to resolve the issues of poor water quality and an unreliable supply affecting the east coast village.
Saint Lucia, through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), received a grant from the Government of Mexico to undertake the water infrastructure project in Dennery (north), with additional funding from the Government of Saint Lucia. The beneficiary of the project is the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Cooperatives. The Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) will facilitate the work.
The project launch will be held at the Grande Riviere Human Resource Centre in Dennery, on Friday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. The media is invited.
For details and to confirm attendance contact 758.468.2191, 758.468.2167, or email opm.communications.slu@gmail.com