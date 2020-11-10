Dennery South MP pays tribute to “Goldee”

By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — Member of Parliament (MP) for Dennery South Edmund Estephane is mourning the tragic death of one of his constituents, 25-year-old Messiah Jn Louis, also known as ‘Goldee”, of La Pointe, Dennery.

Jn Louis died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck near the Ti Rocher junction in Micoud last Sunday, shortly before 6 p.m.

In a Facebook post on his official page, Estephane said the deceased was a hardworking and dedicated fisherman and one who contributed a lot to the Dennery Carnival product.

Here’s Estephane’s full statement: “Good Day all, I write to you with a heavy heart as it is very unfortunate to hear about the tragic accident of a vibrant and jovial young soul from my community of Dennery.

“Goldee” which many referred to him as, was a hard working and dedicated fisherman in the community, day job aside, he was also one of those who really paved the way in dance and contributed immensely in the promoting and marketing of our Dennery Carnival Product.

“My condolences goes out to his family and friends in this difficult time. I would like to urge all young individuals to be a lot more careful. Be vigilant, appreciate life and enjoy it to the fullest. Dance and Ride in Peace Goldee.”

