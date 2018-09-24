Dennery Segment continues to register success on tour of the USA

(PRESS RELEASE) – Saint Lucia’s organic music genre – Dennery Segment – which has taken the globe by storm has featured, prominently, at this year’s Labor Day parade in New York City. The parade was held on September 3 (Labor Day) on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) supported the 16-member group (13 Artistes and 3 Managers) to the tune of over $10,000. In addition to finance, the SLTA provided the team with branded polo’s emblazoned with the SLTA and ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup T20 logos.

The Dennery Segment artistes are on a 7-week tour of the Unites States that has taken them to New York; Connecticut; Philadelphia; and, later, to Miami. The group dominated with the riveting new musical form at the New York Caribbean Carnival Parade which has grown to over a million participants and spectators over the years.

The Dennery Segment took center stage at seven shows in New York including an appearance in Queens on the same stage as Destra Garcia and other international soca stars. The Saint Lucia group also performed at four events in Connecticut from September 14-16, including a Meet and Greet on September 14.

Through this outreach, the group intends to promote the Dennery segment sub-genre further, while developing their unique brand and celebrating Saint Lucia’s rich culture and heritage.

Acting Chief Executive Officer at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Mrs. Tiffany Howard said “This is a fantastic partnership for the SLTA as our artistes continue to promote Saint Lucia and demonstrate just how dynamic our people are. This music genre has penetrated not just the USA but also Europe and the Caribbean and it continues to attract visitors to our shores from all over the globe.”

Escape Boat Ride – Beachwear Edition in Philadelphia showcased the Saint Lucian artists on September 23. From Philadelphia, they will take the music and their rhythmic, pulsating vibes to Florida where they are expected to take part in the Miami Carnival celebrations from October 1-8.