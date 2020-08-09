Dennery North Water Project completed

By Anicia Antoine

(GIS) – The Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) hosted a ceremony to mark the completion of works of the Dennery North Water Supply Project.

The multi-million dollar project was a collaboration between the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the Government of Saint Lucia, and the Water

and Sewerage Company (WASCO).

The project will bring clean and reliable pipe-borne water to approximately 8000 Dennery residents who, in the past, have suffered chronic water shortages and poor water quality. The major infrastructural components include the design, procurement and construction of a raw water intake, transmission pipelines, a water treatment plant, pumping stations and distribution systems.

WASCO’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Francis Denbow, commended the stakeholders for all the efforts in ensuring the success of the project. Denbow noted that the project was beneficial on several fronts, having served as a source of employment in addition to ensuring a clean water supply to residents.

“The approved contractor for the project was VINCI Construction Grands Projets, who completed the work within budget. The main contractor utilized several contractors from Dennery north for support works which brought added financial gain, and the employment of over 105 locals in the community.

The Dennery-North Water Treatment Plant was constructed with a USD$5 million grant from the Government of Mexico and additional funding from the Caribbean Development Bank. Ambassador of Mexico to Saint Lucia and the Eastern Caribbean States, His Excellency Oscar Esparza-Vargas, noted that Saint Lucia and Mexico continue to collaborate on several projects, further strengthening the friendship and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“Like real friends do, we help each other to accomplish tasks firstly with the welfare of our citizens. Thus, Mexico and Saint Lucia agreed to develop a large-scale infrastructure project: the construction of an integral and sustainable drinking water solution in Dennery north.”

Michael Prost, Project Manager of VINCI Construction Grands Projets, expressed gratitude to the Government of Saint Lucia and WASCO for the opportunity.

“We hope that the improved water services will by far surpass the discomfort experienced during this period.”

The ceremony marking the completion of the Dennery North Water Project was held on July 30.