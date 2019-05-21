Dennery North Constituency Council honours residents

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Residents of the Dennery North Constituency were celebrated and awarded in recognition for their unwavering contribution to national development.

A Hall of Fame dinner was hosted in their honour on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Dennery North Human Resource Development Centre.

Officials of the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment took this opportunity to commend the awardees for their contributions to national development over the past years.



In addressing the gathering Local Government Officer for the South of the island Mrs. Kiesha Atil stated that “hosting this annual event will strengthen the community spirit” and commended the Dennery North Council for hosting this prestigious event.

“This evening is a time to celebrate and recognize persons who have an continue to make significant contributions to the Dennery North Constituency. A hall of fame means that you are among the most distinguish in the community. There are countless benefits to be derived from partaking in community development. Your participation allows for each resident to be recognized in the areas of sports education or the Arts. It also strengthens the community and increases the sense of pride.”

The Chairperson for the Dennery North Constituency Council Mr. Aloyscious Cambabatch said that the decision to award community heroes was in keeping with Saint Lucia’s 40th Independence celebrations and stated that the hall of fame ceremony will be hosted annually.

“We want to welcome everyone here this evening especially the recipients. Tonight we are pleased to make this initiative to realty and it is also an exciting time for us as we celebrate our 40th Independence Anniversary. The Dennery North constituency Council has taken the initiative to host this Hall of Fame Dinner an Annually.”

Amongst the awardees, special awards went to Mr. Eustus Estaphan for Community Development, Mr. Ellius Mathurin for Cultural Development, Mr. Zacius Polius for Sports, Mrs. Rita J Henry for Education and Olymphia Lionel for community development.

This initiative by the Dennery North Constituency Council echoes the Ministry’s thrust to strengthen the impact of constituency councils in national development.

