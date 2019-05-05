Don't Miss
Dennery man escapes serious injuries after BMW crashes into large boulder, overturns

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online reporter/editor
May 5, 2019

A male individual of La Caye, Dennery is counting his lucky stars after his BMW motor car crashed into a huge boulder on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred opposite the Dennery Fire Station which receipted the call at 9:10 p.m., officials told St. Lucia News Online on Sunday.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the BMW, was heading in a northerly direction when the vehicle ran off the road, slammed into a large boulder and overturned.

The force of the impact sent the huge rock onto the road.

The driver, who is believed to be in his 30s, was not injured, officials said.

No additional information was available.

