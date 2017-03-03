Dennery homicide victim identified

PRESS RELEASE – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a forty nine (49) year old resident of Morne Panache, Dennery, namely, Clayton Justin.
Officers attached to the Richfond Police Station received a report reference to a chopping at Morne Panache, Grande Riviere, Dennery, about 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Clayton Justin allegedly received a single slash wound to the neck during a physical altercation. He was later pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.
A post mortem is to be scheduled for a later date.
An individual is in custody assisting the police with investigations in this matter.
This is the sixteenth homicide for the year 2017.
How cold and heartless this subhuman can be? I'm sure you know once you swipe the knife under his neck it would cause damage so therefore you went with intend to kill. Do you have a heart? How can you sleep tonight knowing you take another human life? I would like to see you face to face to ask you why? I think you are a coward and I am wondering what pumps blood into your body because you do not have a heart that's for sure.To the victims family my deepest condolence to you all.
THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN HIGH CRIME AREAS ARE ALLOWED TO HAVE LIQUOR LICENSE SUCH AS THE GRAVE YARD
Sad memory for the persons leaving at the house. They have to enter their home at the spot where the guy was killed Painful memory.
Bet you he didn't think he would kill his friend! While cour pas bin right now! Abey Abey where people can you all settle a score without killing each other! Cold blooded!! Rest In Peace!