PRESS RELEASE: Dennery Fishermen’s Cooperative rehabilitates Dennery Fishing Complex’s Landing Bay

The Dennery Fishermen’s Cooperative was established on the 14th of September 1978 in the small fishing village of Dennery to cater to the needs of, and provide quality service and support to the fisherfolk of the community.
The Co-operative, presently under the Receiver Manager, the Dennery Community Credit Co-operative, has once again come to the aid of its members with the rehabilitation of the Dennery Fishing Complex’s Landing Bay.
According to the Operations Supervisor, Mrs Agnita Thomas, “many fishermen complained of the inability to land their daily catch and some even suffered financial hardship with damage to their boats and equipment due to the broken down buffer at the landing sight. Mrs Thomas further stated that since the complex was completed in February, 1994, this landing bay rehabilitation marked the first major works on the site.
The project has brought much relief to fisherfolk and they have also expressed their gratitude to their Cooperative for alleviating this major problem that they faced.
The Fishermen’s Cooperative and Community Credit Co-operative, affirmed that this is only phase one of the Fishing Complex’s Rehabilitation. The next major project will be the desilting of the Fishermen’s complex.
Great Job. I fish at this place and i can't fully express how much of a wonderful idea this was. The amount of damage that was being done to boats at this port was off the charts. Landing your fish and preparing for sea in the morning was chaotic.
Thanks a million and I am very grateful for this.
I remember the current PM came to the port and spent the entire day there on his campaign trail. I came from sea and met him there, our current district rep is in his third term and has done nothing for fishermen.
Well done and hats off to the Fishermen co operative
There is a start so now where is the government input.....waiting
Hats off to the Dennery Fishermen's Corp for this initiative in assisting Fishers of Dennery to this much need upgrade.....
Hope the following phases are taken on by the responsible ministry
It's nice to see a local cooperative taking the lead in developing necessary infrastructure. Seek the other avenues for growth fellas.
If only our banana farmers weren't so damn ignorant, they would take a leaf from this cooperative's page. You prepare for a rainy day as in story of Joseph and Egypt.
The banana industry is still doomed to failure. Too many darn idiots have continued to lead it and plunge it into further decline. Being plan dumb about the ramifications of globalization on local agriculture, our ministers and planters cannot and will not damn well learn anything new.